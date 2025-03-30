Reviewing Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) & TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -1.77, meaning that its stock price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Decision Diagnostics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and TruBridge”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TruBridge $342.65 million 1.22 -$44.76 million ($1.55) -18.14

Profitability

Decision Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruBridge.

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Decision Diagnostics and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

TruBridge has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.40%. Given Decision Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Decision Diagnostics is more favorable than TruBridge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TruBridge beats Decision Diagnostics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides MD@Hand, an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Decision Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decision Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.