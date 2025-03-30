Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

