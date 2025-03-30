OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,836 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,353,000 after buying an additional 2,218,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 473,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

