Intrust Bank NA Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $4,066,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

