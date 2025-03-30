iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lifted by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.66 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

