Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

NKRKY stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

