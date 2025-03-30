Bullseye Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOGG stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1558 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (DOGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent level of income with a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. The fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of equally weighted, high dividend-yielding, large-cap US stocks, options, and short-term Treasury securities.

