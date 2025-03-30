NuCypher (NU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.53 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $69.53 million and $310.09 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

