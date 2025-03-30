World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129.42 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $129.42 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001463 BTC.

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,772,688 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

