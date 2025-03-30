Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 6.2 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

