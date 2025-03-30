Martin Currie Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,755,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 809,967 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,680,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15,976.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 232,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $69.52.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

