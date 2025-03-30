Stage Harbor Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,845,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

