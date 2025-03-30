Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 162,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ventas by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 272,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,769,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $68.74 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 361.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

