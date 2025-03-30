Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 860,257 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,272,915 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,257 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $438,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Uber Technologies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.