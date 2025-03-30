Schroder Investment Management Group Has $186.67 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,448,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79,752 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in JD.com were worth $186,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

