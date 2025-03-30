Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.7% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $532.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $567.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $511.97 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.