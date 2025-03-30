Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Shopify by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

