Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 43,610 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $25,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

KIM stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

