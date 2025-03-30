Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Grows By 50.0%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

