Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRZBY

Commerzbank Trading Down 4.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 31,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,072. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.