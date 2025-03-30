Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 1.5 %
DASTY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 118,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,925. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $45.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 19.29%. Research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
