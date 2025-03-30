Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 1.5 %

DASTY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 118,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,925. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $45.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 19.29%. Research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

