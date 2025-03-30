SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 258,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 47,824 shares.The stock last traded at $79.64 and had previously closed at $79.90.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $879.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,246,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 310,569 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 601,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after buying an additional 76,821 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 445,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

