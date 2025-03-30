Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,785,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

