Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 371 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 44,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,311,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $534.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $589.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

