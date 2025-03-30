L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 7,308 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 107,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 233,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340.60. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $234,408.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,515.10. This represents a 41.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 306.83 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

