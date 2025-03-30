Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.44.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$33.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$31.19 and a twelve month high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

