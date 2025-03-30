Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Capricorn Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 254 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 157.60 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.77 ($4.42). The company has a market capitalization of £224.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.
About Capricorn Energy
