Evercore ISI Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $23.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.