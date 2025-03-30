Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

