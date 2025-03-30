WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,453 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,122,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,915,113. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,750 over the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

