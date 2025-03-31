Traders Purchase Large Volume of Camtek Put Options (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,648 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 419% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,088 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 220,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. Camtek has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camtek by 3,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Camtek by 193,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 156,400.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

