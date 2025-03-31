Seven Mile Advisory Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.