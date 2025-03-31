Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 785,976 shares of company stock worth $147,912,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

