Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Bogota Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

BSBK stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 million, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bogota Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 496,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

