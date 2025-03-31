Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Bogota Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
BSBK stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 million, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
About Bogota Financial
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
