Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 337,414 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,798,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,048.68. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.74.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $270.04 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

