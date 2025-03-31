Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of DRTS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,671. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

