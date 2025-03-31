Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 161,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock remained flat at $0.69 on Monday. 77,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,823. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

