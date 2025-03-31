Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Expands By 62.5%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

GJNSY remained flat at $23.33 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.5961 per share. This is an increase from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s payout ratio is 122.66%.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

