MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.17, but opened at $97.74. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $98.15, with a volume of 57,887 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

