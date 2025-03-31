iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,092,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,812. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

