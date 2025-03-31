Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 6,179 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of -0.10.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Stories

