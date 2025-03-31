Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.45, but opened at $19.25. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 21,561 shares trading hands.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLR. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 246,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

