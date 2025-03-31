Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.45, but opened at $19.25. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 21,561 shares trading hands.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.