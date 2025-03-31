C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 22 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $933.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $869.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

