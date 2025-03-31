Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.23, Zacks reports.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.46 on Monday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Featured Articles

