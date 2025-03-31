AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 227,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppTech Payments stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of AppTech Payments worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of APCX stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AppTech Payments has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.10.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

