Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

BETRW opened at $0.10 on Monday. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

