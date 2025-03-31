Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Better Home & Finance Stock Performance
BETRW opened at $0.10 on Monday. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
About Better Home & Finance
