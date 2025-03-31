C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 241 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $129.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

