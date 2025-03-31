Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,635 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,018,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $144.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

