Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance

CLSM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,316. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.