Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COPP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.77. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Get Sprott Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.57% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.